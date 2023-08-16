Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Newcrest Mining Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGF opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

