Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.
Newcrest Mining Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGF opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
