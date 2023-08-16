Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Update

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

Newegg Commerce stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 296,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,168. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Newegg Commerce has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

