Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus cut their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

