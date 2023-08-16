Nicolas Sokolow Sells 5,000 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 66,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Cadre had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $121.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Cadre’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cadre

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadre by 20.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after purchasing an additional 600,878 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Cadre by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,901,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cadre by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,444,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadre by 14.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 160,955 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cadre by 35.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 311,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDRE

About Cadre

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.