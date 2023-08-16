Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 858,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Niu Technologies

Institutional Trading of Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,304,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 3,315.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 587,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 74.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 482,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 52.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 332,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NIU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 607,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,183. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $252.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.