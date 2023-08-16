Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 858,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
NIU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
NASDAQ:NIU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 607,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,183. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $252.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.57.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.
