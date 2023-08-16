Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Trading Up 0.8%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.