North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NRT opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $124.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.16. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

