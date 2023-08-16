Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Short Interest Up 16.6% in July

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. 685,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $104.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTRS

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.