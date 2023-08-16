Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $140.55. 1,293,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,316. The company has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $153.28.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

