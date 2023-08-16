Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,955 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.51. 333,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,855. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Southern Copper

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.