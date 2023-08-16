Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,460.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $345.64. 127,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,938. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.57 and a twelve month high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.84.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.