Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $3.79 Million Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,480 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after buying an additional 368,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,980,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $125,540,000 after acquiring an additional 207,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,320,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,417,000 after purchasing an additional 272,763 shares during the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NWBI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 128,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $365,787.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 382 shares of company stock worth $4,232. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

