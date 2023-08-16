Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 49.9% in the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $10,703,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 933,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,683,000. Finally, King Wealth boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 14,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.59.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.08 and its 200 day moving average is $303.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $337.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

