Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $721,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.03. 616,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,947. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

