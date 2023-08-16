Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,244. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

