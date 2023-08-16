Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 199 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.84.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.