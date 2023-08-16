Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 2,373 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,068 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $364,143.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,738.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,738.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $3,089,483. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.94. 413,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,405. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.80. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

