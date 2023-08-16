Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL traded up $5.09 on Wednesday, reaching $110.16. 669,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,433. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.65. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.