Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 11.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Northwest Natural by 205.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 43,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $237.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.65 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 68.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Maxim Group lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

