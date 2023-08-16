NOV (NOV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

NOV (NYSE: NOV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2023 – NOV had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – NOV had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – NOV had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – NOV had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – NOV had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – NOV is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. 1,479,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,292. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

