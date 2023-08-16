NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up to $7.91

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $8.17. NU shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 9,518,118 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in NU by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in NU by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in NU by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

