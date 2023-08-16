Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $898,146.48 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nucor Stock Performance
NUE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.22. The company had a trading volume of 86,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,030. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.09. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Nucor
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,202,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.