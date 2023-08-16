Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NUE traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,387. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.09. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

