Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.24

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 99142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.