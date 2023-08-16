Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.24

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 99142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- KB Home Constructs Bullish Price Action As Wider Industry Thrives
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.