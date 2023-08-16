Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 443,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 489,138 shares.The stock last traded at $17.22 and had previously closed at $16.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NVEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Nuvei from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.92.

Nuvei Stock Up 3.5 %

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 123.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Nuvei by 140.0% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1,273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 163,593 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

