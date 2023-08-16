NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 211,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 8,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $439.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.27 and its 200-day moving average is $327.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.05.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

