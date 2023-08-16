NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6,196.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6,192.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,742.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,816.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6,474.53.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $123.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,767 shares of company stock worth $60,893,940 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.