NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,282 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $45,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

