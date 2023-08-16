Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,059,573 shares of company stock worth $235,946,451. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

