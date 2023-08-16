Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.89. Olaplex shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 226,652 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Olaplex from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 14,330.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

