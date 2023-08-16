OMG Network Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $74.79 million and $22.02 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00040434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027648 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.