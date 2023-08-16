OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.77. OmniAb shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 82,469 shares traded.

Specifically, Director John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 9,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,973,878.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on OmniAb in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OmniAb Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniAb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in OmniAb during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

