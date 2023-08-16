OmniLit Acquisition (NASDAQ:OLIT) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 200,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,507% from the average daily volume of 12,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniLit Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OmniLit Acquisition by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 12.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 158,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

OmniLit Acquisition Company Profile

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

