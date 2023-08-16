Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Announces Earnings Results

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Institutional Trading of Oncolytics Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 778.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

