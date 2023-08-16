Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 778.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

