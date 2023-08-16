OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $103,463.10 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $103,463.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,342.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 11th, Walter Field Mclallen sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $295,750.00.

OneSpaWorld stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. 425,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 625.6% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,939 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,375 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,123 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,699,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,500 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $9,449,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

