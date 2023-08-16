Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) is New South Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 355,320 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises 5.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Open Text worth $112,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,810,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,689,000 after acquiring an additional 187,154 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Open Text by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Open Text by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 295.2% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 399,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Open Text Price Performance

NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. 136,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

