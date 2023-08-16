Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSE:OGEN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,180. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

