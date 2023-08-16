Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
NYSE:OGEN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,180. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00.
About Oragenics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.