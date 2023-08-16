Orbler (ORBR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $88,462.40

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $64.06 million and approximately $88,462.40 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

