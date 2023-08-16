O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $263,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $953.48. The company had a trading volume of 97,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $937.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $894.21. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

