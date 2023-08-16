ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target Raised to $27.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 209.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

ORIC opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.79.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $34,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,491.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,844 shares of company stock valued at $279,500. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 776.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,732,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 678,571 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 454.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,417,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 1,162,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

