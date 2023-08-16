ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $27.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 241269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $500.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.79.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
