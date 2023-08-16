ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $27.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 241269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,491.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 34,844 shares of company stock valued at $279,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $500.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.79.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.