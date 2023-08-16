Oxen (OXEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,993.38

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $22,993.38 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,819.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00257252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.04 or 0.00717970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.20 or 0.00534744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00056091 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00107924 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,315,561 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.