Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OXLCZ stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53.
