Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $102.24

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.24 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 98.85 ($1.25). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.29), with a volume of 365,987 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Oxford Metrics from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £130.12 million, a PE ratio of 2,550.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.22.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

