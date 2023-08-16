PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 128.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.12. 623,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

