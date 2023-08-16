PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY) Plans Dividend of $0.40

PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4009 per share on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $0.23.

PageGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. PageGroup has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $15.00.

Get PageGroup alerts:

About PageGroup

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.