PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY) Plans Dividend of $0.40

PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4009 per share on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $0.23.
PageGroup Stock Performance
Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. PageGroup has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $15.00.
About PageGroup
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PageGroup
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- KB Home Constructs Bullish Price Action As Wider Industry Thrives
Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.