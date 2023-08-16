PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY) Plans Dividend of $0.40

PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4009 per share on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $0.23.
PageGroup Stock Performance
Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. PageGroup has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $15.00.
About PageGroup
