Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 480,979 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3,235.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 346,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,582,000 after acquiring an additional 336,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,351,000 after acquiring an additional 242,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $144.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $135.44 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.