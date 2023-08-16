Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $439.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.86, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.05.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

